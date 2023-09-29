Dhani Harrison Announces New Album “Innerstanding” For October 2023 Release

Home News Rebecca Pedley September 29th, 2023 - 5:49 PM

GRAMMY Award-winning British musician and composer, Dhani Harrison, has announced the release of INNERSTANDING, his first solo album in six years. He hails ‘here we are in a new world and here is the new album that has come forth from it.’

Last week, Harrison released the first track from the album, “Damn That Frequency”, which features Blur’s Graham Coxon on saxophone. The album also features guest appearances from Liela Moss from The Duke Spirit and critically acclaimed Australian singer Mereki. The album was produced by Harrison and co-mixed with GRAMMY Award-winning producer Paul Hicks (The Beatles, Joe Strummer, The Rolling Stones).

Initially Harrison paced into the global stage with his band thenewno2, Dhani Harrison first earned critical acclaim for his innovative sound and approach with performances at Lollapalooza and Coachella, where Spin magazine named their performance “the best debut performances of the festival.”

Harrison’s music collaborations cross a diverse array of genres. Although, it is as a solo artist that Harrison earnestly exhibited his creative independence. The release of IN///PARALLEL in 2017 served as a tribute to his growth as an artist, uniting complex ideas and a topic that cautioned a worldly experience in the years following its release.

The Rolling Stone acclaimed IN///PARALLEL was “psychedelia-tinged journey into modern-day disconnect.”

Harrison challenges category by exploring the boundaries of music and creativity. Faultlessly blending distinctive influences whilst maintaining his originality as a contemporary musical genius.

Track List for INNERSTANDING:

1.Dangerous Lies

2. New Religion

3. Ahoy There!

4. La Sirena

5. Damn That Frequency

6. The Dancing Tree

7. The Right Side Of History

8. Ghost Garden

9. I.C.U

10. Wolves Around The City