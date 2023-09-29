Datarock Shares Funky New Single “Metaverse”

Home News Rebecca Pedley September 29th, 2023 - 6:28 PM

The thrilling dance punk band Datarock shared a new single “Metaverse.” “Metaverse” is taken from the new album Media Consumption Pyramid which is out today with YAP Records. The tempo is baseline beat-heavy and combines sounds of hip-hop amongst the unlikely blend of retro-futuristic electrorock.

Datarock announce that ‘this track sums up and brings forth the best parts of the collaborative, and collective nature of the entire body of work assembled on our new album. Secondly, it reflects the lyrical content of Media Consumption Pyramid as a whole, encapsulating a center core of our signature endeavors, going back all the way to our early days while simultaneously shining a light on that primal need to dance.’

The intentionally stimulating sound and visual demands us to dance, regardless of residence, in an effort to engage with ourselves in a freeing and illusive meditative movement.

The single is a collaboration with Norwegian art institute Aldea who have signalled the release of this album with an A.I.- generated video. It clasps the surfacing of ever-changing technology in our modern world.

Aldea enlighten us on their creative process by suggesting they ‘utilized cutting-edge technology to produce a series of music videos, each distinctively crafted for four tracks from their new album. In the world where A.I. meets creativity, these advanced models translate the core emotions and narratives of the music into compelling visual experiences.’