Britney Spears Knife Dance Results In Welfare Check

September 28th, 2023

The Los Angeles Police Department delivered a welfare check on Britney Spears after she uploaded a video of herself dancing with knives earlier this week.

TMZ reports that a member of the LAPD’s Mental Evaluation Unit requested the welfare check. Officers visited Spears’ home on Wednesday and spoke to members of her security team, who told them that she was fine. Spears herself refused to speak with police.

In subtitles for the video, Spears said the knives were fake, stating, “Halloween is soon.” However, in a follow-up video she seemed to have bandages around her arm and a cut on her thigh, raising concerns that she had injured herself.

The LAPD previously performed a welfare check on Spears in January after several fans called the police to express concerns over the singer’s online behavior. In response, she released a statement saying her fans “went a little too far and my privacy was invaded.”

In August, Spears separated from her husband, Sam Asghari, after just a year of marriage.