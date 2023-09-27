National Independent Venue Association Says Live Nation’s Recent Initiative “Threatens The Vitality“ Of Small Venues

Home News Tiffany Cheng September 27th, 2023 - 11:53 AM

Today, on September 27, 2023, the National Independent Venue Association commented on Live Nation’s recent initiative to drop merch fees for club-sized venues. According to Blabbermouth, the NIVA has taken measures to push back Live Nation’s new financial program, “On the Road Again.”

The financial program seeks to support artists financially and their teams as touring expenses increase. Yesterday, Tuesday, September 26, clubs owned and operated by Live Nation will also provide $1,500 for gas and travel expenses for all performances and a nightly performance compensation. Live Nation clubs would also not have a selling fee for merchandise, as the profits would be directed to the performer(s). Live Nation would also offer “financial bonuses” for artists and crew members who have worked over 500 hours this year.

The NIVA has commented on their views of Live Nation’s financial program and the measures taken:

“Temporary measures may appear to help artists in the short run but actually can squeeze out independent venues which provide the lifeblood of many artists on thin margins. Independent venues and promoters are investing in and elevating up-and-coming artists every day, and NIVA is supporting those efforts nationally. The initiative announced yesterday may seem like a move to follow the lead of some independent venues. It is not that. Instead, it appears to be a calculated attempt to use a publicly traded conglomerate’s immeasurable resources to divert artists from independent venues and further consolidate control over the live entertainment sector. Such tactics threaten the vitality of small and medium-sized venues under 3000 capacity, many of which still struggle to keep their doors open.

“Independent stages, where the majority of artists, musicians, and comedians start their careers, are small businesses and nonprofits. They are continually facing rising costs, increased deceptive ticketing practices in the resale market, and ongoing challenges following the global pandemic. Our stages are critical to the live entertainment ecosystem and local economies, and they must survive.

“The economics of touring must drastically improve for artists and independent venues. There has to be a better way. NIVA will continue to support artists and empower independent venues as we collectively find it.”

In summary, the NIVA argues in their statement that the “On the Road Again” program would most likely hurt clubs not owned or operated by Live Nation.