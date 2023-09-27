Circus Devils Announce New Album “Squeeze The Needle” For October 2023 Release

Psychedelic rock trio Circus Devils are back and with a new album called Squeeze The Needle. The album marks their first album in six years, and their 15th overall. It is set to be out on October 27 via GBV Inc. The new record is described as a funhouse romp full of rock and roll swagger and childlike glee. In celebration of the album announcement, Circus Devils have also treated fans to the album’s first psychedelia single “Here We Are,” alongside an accompanying music video. Check it out below.
Mixed into the 20-track song collage are heavy rock thumpers, cryptic interludes and pretty acoustic songs. See the full tracklist below.
Squeeze The Needle follows the band’s previous LP Laughs Last in 2017.
Circus Devils consists of Todd Tobias, Tim Tobias and founder Robert Pollard, who is also the lead singer for his other project Guided By Voices. Guided By Voices dropped two LP’s this year titled La La Land and Welshpool Frillies.
Squeeze The Needle – TRACKLISTING
01. Honeymoon in Waynesville
02. Here We Are
03. The Owl Presents…
04. Getting Better
05. Age of Transfusion
06. (I’m a) Happy Baby Boy
07. Strawberry Limousine
08. Talking in Circles
09. Street Toughs
10. Online Zombie
11. Mama’s Got a Brand New Snake
12. Laughable Suit
13. Bad Queen
14. Franklin’s 48th Hallucination
15. Difficult Dreamer
16. Bone of Contention
17. The Gig That Won’t Go Away
18. The Joke is Over
19. Ferris Wheel
20. Squeeze the Needle (inst.)