Circus Devils Announce New Album “Squeeze The Needle” For October 2023 Release

September 27th, 2023

Psychedelic rock trio Circus Devils are back and with a new album called Squeeze The Needle. The album marks their first album in six years, and their 15th overall. It is set to be out on October 27 via GBV Inc. The new record is described as a funhouse romp full of rock and roll swagger and childlike glee. In celebration of the album announcement, Circus Devils have also treated fans to the album’s first psychedelia single “Here We Are,” alongside an accompanying music video. Check it out below.

Mixed into the 20-track song collage are heavy rock thumpers, cryptic interludes and pretty acoustic songs. See the full tracklist below.

Squeeze The Needle follows the band’s previous LP Laughs Last in 2017.

Circus Devils consists of Todd Tobias, Tim Tobias and founder Robert Pollard, who is also the lead singer for his other project Guided By Voices. Guided By Voices dropped two LP’s this year titled La La Land and Welshpool Frillies.

Squeeze The Needle – TRACKLISTING

01. Honeymoon in Waynesville

02. Here We Are

03. The Owl Presents…

04. Getting Better

05. Age of Transfusion

06. (I’m a) Happy Baby Boy

07. Strawberry Limousine

08. Talking in Circles

09. Street Toughs

10. Online Zombie

11. Mama’s Got a Brand New Snake

12. Laughable Suit

13. Bad Queen

14. Franklin’s 48th Hallucination

15. Difficult Dreamer

16. Bone of Contention

17. The Gig That Won’t Go Away

18. The Joke is Over

19. Ferris Wheel

20. Squeeze the Needle (inst.)