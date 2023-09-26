Lemonhead Announces New Album And Illinois Residency

Home News James Reed September 26th, 2023 - 3:45 PM

Evan Dando is working on a new Lemonheads record, the first album of since 2006. A 7” single is in the works for early 2024 from Fire Records. The band will be playing a 3-show residency for New Years weekend at Space, in Evanston, IL in the suburbs of Chicago.

The LEMONHEADS

The Space, Evanston, IL

Fri Dec 29: performing It’s A Shame About Ray

Sat Dec 30: performing Come On Feel The Lemonheads

Sun Dec 31: New Year’s Extravaganza

w/ special guests Kiwi Jr.

Night 1: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/93xrt-presents-the-lemonheads-space-tickets/13654218?pl=space

Night 2: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/93xrt-presents-the-lemonheads-space-tickets/13654258?pl=space

Night 3: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/93xrt-presents-the-lemonheads-space-tickets/13654288?pl=space