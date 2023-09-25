Virginia Department Of Health Opens Investigation Into Blue Ridge Rock Festival Regarding Alleged “Unsanitary Conditions”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 25th, 2023 - 12:42 PM

According to rollingstone.com, two weeks after Blue Ridge Rock Festival was suddenly canceled, some attendees are still plagued by the event by a form of widespread gastrointestinal illness.

The Virginia Department of Health have opened an investigation into how and why festivalgoers are still dealing with illnesses weeks after the festival was canceled due to severe weather concerns.

According to 10 News, some of those affected by the illness cited “unsanitary conditions” were largely related to the portable toilets at the festival. The Virginia Department of Health have confirmed that the festival “violated numerous health codes,” but none were harsh enough to shut down the event.

Also the health department has started an online survey for anyone who attended the festival, whether they are suffering gastrointestinally or not. “We ask all people that attended the festival to complete this survey, even if you didn’t become ill,” the health department said. “Collecting information on both those who became ill and those that did not become ill helps us identify and evaluate differences between the two groups.”

ABC 13 has reported that Attorney General Jason Miyares has mentioned that his office had been contacted by attendees with complaints about the festival.

“Anything that comes to our office, we evaluate, and it’s on a case-by-case basis,” Miyares said earlier this week. “But I do have a rule; I don’t comment if there is even a pending case because of the nature of the sensitivity.”

The health department’s investigation follows the speculation that the festival was canceled not due to the severe weather but because of an impending strike from workers in protest of the poor working conditions.

“There was absolutely nothing set in preparation for our arrival,” an anonymous stagehand told WDBJ7. “No showers, no toilets, no fencing that was expected to be there, and a lot of it didn’t start showing up until right at dusk.”

In a new statement on September 22 organizers have denied that the festival was canceled for anything other than the weather concerns, as well as asked fans still awaiting their refunds for patience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Ridge Rock Festival (@blueridgerockfest)

“Blue Ridge deeply regrets the unexpected turn of events that led to the festival’s cancellation. The decision, although difficult, was taken in collaboration with an emergency management team, comprised of local, county, and state officials, as well as venue representatives. It was a collective choice made in the best interest of everyone’s safety, including attendees, musicians, and campers. Contrary to some claims, the decision was based solely on safety concerns caused by the weather.”

Organizers continue with: “Due to a combination of internal considerations and external factors, we are unable to offer more details at this time, but we are looking forward to doing so. We appreciate your patience and understanding and will communicate further information as soon we are able.”