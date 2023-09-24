The Vaccines Announce New Album Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations For January 2023 Release, Shares New Single “Heartbreak Kid”

Home News Skyy Rincon September 24th, 2023 - 9:11 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

British indie rock band The Vaccines has announced a brand new album Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations for release on January 12, 2024 via Thirty Tigers. The forthcoming album was produced by Andrew Wells who has previously worked with pop sensation Halsey as well as a Grammy nominated singer songwriter Phoebe Bridgers. To celebrate the news, the group has released an anthemic new single entitled “Heartbreak Kid,” offering fans a first taste of what to expect from the upcoming record.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the track, lead vocalist Justin Young offered, “There are two types of people in the world – people that have had their heart broken and people that haven’t had their heart broken yet. ‘Heartbreak Kid’ is a call to arms, a reminder that in a world where too many of us feel too detached too often, facing your feelings head on can make you feel more alive, even if it feels like the world is ending. It’s a song to keep you company on the busy freeway that connects loss to discovery.”

Back in 2021, the band released their fifth studio album Back In Love City which was celebrated with the arrival of singles “Alone Star” and “El Paso.” In 2018, The Vaccines played Lollapalooza alongside Jack White and Lykke Li following the release of their fourth studio album Combat Sports.

Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations Tracklist

1. Sometimes, I Swear

2. Heartbreak Kid

3. Lunar Eclipse

4. Discount De Kooning (Last One Standing)

5. Primitive Man

6. Sunkissed

7. Another Nightmare

8. Love To Walk Away

9. The Dreamer

10. Anonymous in Los Feliz