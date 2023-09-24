Princess Goes Shares Melodic New Single “Jetpack”

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool September 24th, 2023 - 6:11 PM

Princess Goes recently shared a new single entitled “Jetpack”. The new song is beautiful and melodic.

In a press release, the artist wrote, “If one could distill all of our Princess songs we’ve ever written into one musical statement I think ‘JETPACK’ does it with aplomb. It encapsulates everything that makes us US into 4 sublime minutes. The first section is concerned mainly with grooving you into submission…lulling u w Matt’s cool bass line, and Mike’s sci-fi sentiments. Where are we headed? What has happened to us as humans? Well, who really cares tho because I love this groove so much…then, as u are just settling into the gentle waves of ‘JETPACK’, boom, the floor falls through the earth’s crust…sinking into something more sinister, molten and foreboding. How did we get from ‘crushing on the babysitter’ to this nightmare we’re living through, the machine grinding us all up and spitting us out. Who the fk is driving ‘this thing’. The triplet build-up keeps snowballing on itself…it gets intense and is also really fun to play live…u just gotta hang on for dear life. Fun fact…Mike’s piercing scream in the end was recorded into his iPhone…we never replaced it because it was so sick. Mike was lucky enough to get to work closely with David Bowie before he passed, but I’d like to think ‘JETPACK’ was like a goodbye kiss to Bowie. ‘Blackstar’ was a huge influence on us when it came out. What an Artist! What a fucking life!”

Listen below!