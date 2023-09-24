Lush Co-Founder Emma Anderson Shares Colorful New Single “Clusters”

Home News Zach Monteiro September 24th, 2023 - 10:50 PM

Co-founder of English pop-band, Emma Anderson, has recently released her newest single titled “Clusters”. The new song comes before the release of the singer’s debut solo album Pearlies.

The song itself opens to some smooth beats over an almost space-like visual before Anderson kicks off the vocals with “And now the party’s over… the music’s at the end.” The single in its entirety features melodic tunes and a stereolab-esque groove.

When asked about the production of her newest single and working with her producer, James Chapman, Anderson said “It was the first track I worked on with James and it’s the one we found our feet with… I guess it’s the pop one on the album but, although it’s upbeat, I think lyrically it’s actually quite dark.”

She continues with “It’s about some young people at a party at the end of summer, seeing some signs on a wall… It probably has some connection to some events that happened a few years ago. Discovering a kind of underlying threat during something that should have been quite fun.”