Johnny Marr Announces New Album “Spirit Power: The Best of Johnny Marr” For November 2023 Release

September 24th, 2023

Photo Credit Raymond Flotat

Johnny Marr announced a new album that is due to come out in November of 2023. The release date specifically is November 3, 2023, and the announcement came out just recently. The album’s name is Spirit Power: The Best of Johnny Marr and includes loads of songs that we all know and love. Here’s the album art for this exciting new album!

In a press release it was said, “Johnny Marr has announced Spirit Power: The Best Of Johnny Marr for release on November 3 via BMG. The album is a personally curated collection of tracks from the last ten years of Johnny’s solo career plus two brand new songs produced by Johnny Marr with his co-producer James Doviak, titled “Somewhere” and “The Answer.” Released today, “Somewhere” arrives with immediate anthemic magnetism, offering an exciting glimpse of a future fan favorite.”

In the same press release it was stated that while Johnny Marr was on tour he wrote, “I’ve played a lot of arenas over the years, and in terms of songwriting, there’s nowhere to hide. For a song to work, it has to be a banger. I know it’s almost uncool to think in those terms, but I grew up in a house where my parents listened to Motown, where you couldn’t get a song released if it wasn’t full of hooks.”

Be sure to check out the list of tracks below and see which of your favorites are on the new album as well as the two new songs that are coming soon!

Spirit Power: The Best Of Johnny Marr – Deluxe 2CD Track Listing