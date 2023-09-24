Bleachers Share Exciting New Single “Modern Girl”

Home News Zach Monteiro September 24th, 2023 - 9:34 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

New Jersey based Rock-band Bleachers has recently released their newest single “Modern Girl”. The new song comes shortly after the release of their live album Live At Radio City Music Hall.

The song’s music video opens with the band’s lead vocalist, Jack Antonoff, walking from a hallway into a large room where the rest of the band is waiting for him. From there, the song begins in full with an energetic and booming instrumentation. The newly released single will also be featured on Netflix’s final season of Sex Education, which is out now.

Antonoff teased the new single shortly before its release on his Twitter page, starting off with some cryptic messages like “ok ready?” Once the song went public, Antonoff stated “BLEACHERS ARE FUCKING BACK.”

Aside from the new single, Bleachers had also shared a new live album titled Live At Radio City Music Hall last month. The live album was recorded in July during their sold-out headline show at The Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York.