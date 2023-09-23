Study Shows Gen Z Is Twice As Likely To Call Out of Work For A Concert Than Millenials

Home News Nyah Hamilton September 23rd, 2023 - 12:02 PM

Generation Z is known for breaking boundaries and questioning societal norms that are accepted without question. Calling out from work to attend a concert is no expectation to that rule.

According to a recent study, Gen Z calls out of work more than Millenials to attend a concert in this age of quiet quitting and setting boundaries with your job and personal life. This comes as no surprise.

This poll was taken among 2,000 UK adults. In research conducted by Consequence Sound, “8% of millennials — those born between 1981 and 1996 — said they would fake sick in order to go to a gig, while 19% of Gen Zers — born from 1997 to 2012 — said the same thing.”

The mentality of Generation Z is to prioritize their needs above their jobs and work lives. They are more open to sharing their mental health struggles and taking a day off to put their needs first. For some, taking a day off to attend a concert may look like taking a day off.

After witnessing the generations before not caring as much for their mental health, Generation Z may need to highlight their need for self-care. Attending more concerts may be a positive step towards a healthier work-life balance.