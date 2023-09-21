Roger Waters Shares Two New Singles “Speak To Me” and “Breathe”

Home News James Reed September 21st, 2023 - 5:09 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Roger Waters releases Speak to Me and Breathe from his new album, The Dark Side of the Moon Redux. Speak to Me and Breathe, the album’s third and fourth singles are out today with accompanying lyric video HERE.

Speak to Me/Breathe begins with an instrumental accompanied by simple visuals. It looks like a prism with colors on the other side. Either that or it looks like Saturn and its rings. After forty seconds, Waters states “The memories of a man in his old age are the deeds of a man in his prime You shuffle in the gloom of the sick room and talk to yourself as you die”. These morbid lyrics describe the process of life that everyone goes through. In the background, the colors of the rainbow form. Waters continues “For life is a short warm moment and death is a long cold rest You get your chance to try in the twinkling of an eye eighty years with luck or even less”. Transparent orbs are seen sharing colors in the background as they collide with each other.

Waters describes an optimistic future. “So all aboard for the American tour and maybe you’ll make it to the top”. However, this comes with a warning. “But mind how you go and I can tell you cause I know you may find it hard to get off”. After the second minute, the instrumental takes over. Several orbs are seen floating about and sharing the colors with each other. After a minute, Waters says “You are the angel of death and I am the dead man’s son He was buried like a mole in a fox hole and everyone’s still on the run”. He shares his fear of what it’s like to be alone “Leave, but don’t leave me look around and choose your own ground for long you live and high you fly”. You can get pretty far on your own. “And all you touch and all you see is all your life will ever be”.

He mentions digging a lot; this is probably a reference to youth and how kids tend to play outside. “Don’t sit down, it’s time to dig another one For long you live and high you fly”. He mentions surfing (possibly), but then the fact that we all have a time to go. “But only if you ride the tide and balanced on the biggest wave you race toward an early grave”. The songs end.

