mxdwn Premiere: Kid Francescoli Debuts Groovy New Single “Take Time” From Sunset Blue LP

French electro-pop musician Kid Francescoli has returned with a brand new single “Take Time” from his forthcoming studio album Sunset Blue which officially arrives on September 22. The song opens with a groovy beat which is soon complemented by serene vocals and equally soothing escapism-inspired lyricism, making for an overall pleasing listening experience.

Speaking on the meaning behind the track, Kid Francescoli offered, “Take Time is a song about building trust between two people in love, one dreaming of being a pop star and the other afraid of seeing her go. It’s a soothing, reassuring song. Musically, I wanted to give you an instant impression, from the very first notes, of driving along the coast in a cabriolet, under the sun, close to the sea.”

Kid Francescoli will also be hitting the road for a string of spring 2024 North American tour dates, visiting various cities in the U.S. and Canada. The trek will kick off with a show in Quebec City at Capitole de Quebec on March 21. He will also be visiting Montreal’s Corona Theatre on March 22, Toronto’s Opera House on March 23 and Vancouver’s Hollywood Theatre on April 6. The U.S. tour will begin on March 24 with a show at Sinclair in Boston, Massachusetts. Kid Francescoli will also be stopping in New York, Pennsylvania, Washington, DC, Illinois, Minnesota, Colorado, Utah, Washington and Oregon. The tour will come to an end on April 9 with a show at Great American Music Hall in San Francisco, California.

Kid Francescoli Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates

3/21 – Quebec City, QC – Capitole de Quebec

3/22 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

3/23 – Toronto, ON – Opera House

3/24 – Boston, MA – Sinclair

3/26 – New York, NY – Racket

3/27 – Philadelphia, PA- Underground Arts

3/28 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

3/30 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

3/31 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

4/2 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theatre

4/3 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

4/5 – Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s

4/6 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre

4/7 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge

4/9 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

Sunset Blue Tracklist