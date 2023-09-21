Bullet for My Valentine at Franklin Music Hall on October 15

Heavy metal band Bullet for My Valentine will be headlining a tour starting October 10th. The band will be making stops in Canada and across the United States. Of course, they’ll be stopping in Philadelphia, with a show at Franklin Music Hall on October 15th.

Bullet For My Valentine consists of Matthew Tuck, Michael Paget, Jason Bowld, and Jamie Mathias. Originally named Jeff Killed John, the band was formed in 1998 in Bridgend, UK. Their debut album, The Poison, was released in 2005, with nothing but praise following afterward. They’ve had multiple appearances on the Billboard 200 and have sold over 3,000,000 albums internationally.

Just as famous as their music is, their live performances live up to the discography. Grab tickets to the Philadelphia show at AXS.com.

ALL BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE 2023 TOUR DATES:

08/10/23 – Montreal, CA – MTELUS

09/10/23 – Quebec, CA – Le Capitole

10/10/23 – Worcester, MA – Palladium

12/10/23 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

13/10/23 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

15/10/23 – Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA

17/10/23 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

18/10/23 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater & Ballroom

19/10/23 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

21/10/23 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

22/10/23 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

24/10/23 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

26/10/23 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

28/10/23 – Flagstaff, AZ – Pepsi Amphitheater

29/10/23 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

31/10/23 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

01/11/23 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

02/11/23 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center

04/11/23 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port

05/11/23 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

07/11/23 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

08/11/23 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans