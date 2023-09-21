Bullet for My Valentine at Franklin Music Hall on October 15

Heavy metal band Bullet for My Valentine will be headlining a tour starting October 10th. The band will be making stops in Canada and across the United States. Of course, they’ll be stopping in Philadelphia, with a show at Franklin Music Hall on October 15th.
Bullet For My Valentine consists of Matthew Tuck, Michael Paget, Jason Bowld, and Jamie Mathias. Originally named Jeff Killed John, the band was formed in 1998 in Bridgend, UK. Their debut album, The Poison, was released in 2005, with nothing but praise following afterward. They’ve had multiple appearances on the Billboard 200 and have sold over 3,000,000 albums internationally.
Just as famous as their music is, their live performances live up to the discography. Grab tickets to the Philadelphia show at AXS.com.
ALL BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE 2023 TOUR DATES:
08/10/23 – Montreal, CA – MTELUS
09/10/23 – Quebec, CA – Le Capitole
10/10/23 – Worcester, MA – Palladium
12/10/23 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
13/10/23 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
15/10/23 – Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA
17/10/23 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
18/10/23 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater & Ballroom
19/10/23 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
21/10/23 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
22/10/23 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
24/10/23 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis
26/10/23 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
28/10/23 – Flagstaff, AZ – Pepsi Amphitheater
29/10/23 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
31/10/23 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
01/11/23 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
02/11/23 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center
04/11/23 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port
05/11/23 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas
07/11/23 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston
08/11/23 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans
10/11/23 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando