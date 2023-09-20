Juliana Hatfield Shares Melancholic New Single “Telephone Line”

“Some people might not know what a busy signal is and might not comprehend what it means not to be able to leave a message; what it means to feel essentially unable to communicate, Hatfield says about the track. “But I do and it has nothing to do with technology. ‘Telephone Line’ is really just an expression of an isolation and a loneliness which music helps to make more bearable.” Check out the track below.

Juliana Hatfield Sings ELO is available for pre-order on CD, cassette, LP (4 color options), and a limited edition 7-inch featuring 2 non-album tracks ("I'm Alive" and "When I Was A Boy"). It also includes the previously released cover of "Don't Bring Me Down." Speaking on the album, she says "ELO songs were always coming on the radio when I was growing up. They were a reliable source of pleasure and fascination. With this album of covers I wanted to get my hands deep into some of the massive '70's hits but I am also shining a light on some of the later work… My task was to try and break all the things down and reconstruct them subtly until they felt like mine." Prior to the album release, Hatfield will hit the road in October, with tickets already on sale.