Raphael Saadiq at The Met September 28

Raphael Saadiq will be back on stage with his brothers D’Wayne Wiggins and Timothy Christian Riley for the first time in almost 25 years. This well-loved trio from Oakland will perform as Tony! Toni! Toné!, revisiting their most popular hits, along with new music. The tour starts off in Birmingham, AL on September 17th, but they’ll be at The Met on September 28th.
Tony! Toni! Toné! debuted their first album Who? in 1988. They continued to release 3 more albums, getting recognition multiple times by RIAA. The career of this group lasted until 1997, which makes this tour nothing but exciting for R&B fans.
Grab your tickets at LiveNation.
ALL TONY! TONI! TONE! 2023 TOUR DATES:
22/09/23 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
24/09/23 – Oxon Hill, MD – MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino
25/09/23 – Oxon Hill, MD – MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino
26/09/23 – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric Baltimore
28/09/23 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
30/09/23 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
01/10/23 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center
05/10/23 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre
08/10/23 – Cleveland, OH – KeyBank State Theatre
10/10/23 – Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace Theatre
11/10/23 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
12/10/23 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
13/10/23 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
15/10/23 – Birmingham, AL – Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex
19/10/23 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
20/10/23 – Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium
21/10/23 – Jacksonville, FL – Moran Theater
22/10/23 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
26/10/23 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre
27/10/23 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater
28/10/23 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park
29/10/23 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
10/11/23 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
11/11/23 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl Concert Theater
14/11/23 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre
15/11/23 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre
17/11/23 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic