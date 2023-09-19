Raphael Saadiq at The Met September 28

Raphael Saadiq will be back on stage with his brothers D’Wayne Wiggins and Timothy Christian Riley for the first time in almost 25 years. This well-loved trio from Oakland will perform as Tony! Toni! Toné!, revisiting their most popular hits, along with new music. The tour starts off in Birmingham, AL on September 17th, but they’ll be at The Met on September 28th.

Tony! Toni! Toné! debuted their first album Who? in 1988. They continued to release 3 more albums, getting recognition multiple times by RIAA. The career of this group lasted until 1997, which makes this tour nothing but exciting for R&B fans.

Grab your tickets at LiveNation.

ALL TONY! TONI! TONE! 2023 TOUR DATES:

22/09/23 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

24/09/23 – Oxon Hill, MD – MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino

25/09/23 – Oxon Hill, MD – MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino

26/09/23 – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric Baltimore

28/09/23 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

30/09/23 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

01/10/23 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

05/10/23 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

08/10/23 – Cleveland, OH – KeyBank State Theatre

10/10/23 – Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace Theatre

11/10/23 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

12/10/23 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

13/10/23 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

15/10/23 – Birmingham, AL – Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex

19/10/23 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

20/10/23 – Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium

21/10/23 – Jacksonville, FL – Moran Theater

22/10/23 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

26/10/23 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre

27/10/23 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

28/10/23 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park

29/10/23 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

10/11/23 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

11/11/23 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl Concert Theater

14/11/23 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre

15/11/23 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre