Wolves In The Throne Room Share Striking New Single “Initiates of the White Hart”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Recently Wolves In The Throne Room released a new single called “Initiates of the White Hart”. This release is striking, to say the least, and is surely one to remember. It’s a cold and moving track that really makes the listener think.

In a press release Wolves In The Throne Room shared a comment, “Today we unveil another track titled “Initiates of the White Hart” and have created a psychedelic visualizer for the song. We wanted to take our live set stalwart “Spirit of Lighting” into deeper dark psychedelic waters so we completely imagined the track as an Atmospheric Industrial journey.”

The press release also stated, “American Black Metal Overlords WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM share new song & official visualizer for ‘Initiates of the White Hart’ before the release of Crypt of Ancestral Knowledge & Fall North America headline tour on September 29.”

“Initiates of the White Hart” has a very Viking-type sound and is a crazy new song. A crazy new vibe that sounds very culturally like an ancient song. This is a moving and deep song even without the addition of vocals. It puts the listener in a mood to explore the seas and sail in a Viking ship. Make sure to give it a listen below and you won’t regret it. Released with a video of equally as striking images of maps and skulls and old pages this video really sets the mood and lets the listener know what the feel of the song is like. Watch it below!