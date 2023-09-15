The Weeknd Joins Diddy, 21 Savage & French Montana On New Single & Video “Another One Of Me”

Home News Nyah Hamilton September 15th, 2023 - 5:29 PM

A mix of today’s most prominent artists, 21 Savage, The Weeknd, French Montana, and Diddy, have released a new single titled “Another One of Me” with a new music video.

The video looks very futuristic and much like the Weeknd’s past songs. This song seems very mellow and talks a lot about love. Since this song begins with the Weeknd’s vocals, at the beginning of the song, the artist says, “Baby, I can play a role.”

This song is an equal collab between the four artists, even though this is Diddy’s track, with the rest featuring on the track.

According To Pitchfork, “Music is my first love and music has given me a second chance at life, so stepping back into the studio to make this album has been a soulful experience that brought me closer to myself and my purpose,” Diddy said of The Love Album: Off the Grid in a press statement.”

The music video features each artist in different futuristic settings, showcasing their style and vibe. The stunning visuals complement the song’s mellow tone, which was Diddy’s main objective with this project.

Every artist has their part of the song, bringing their flavor to the track, making the track Another One of Me” a must-see whether you are a fan of all the artists or individually.