Johnny Jewel Shares Haunting New Single “The Witch”

Johnny Jewel releases new single “The Witch” from the soundtrack for Holly, a new movie from Belgian director Fien Troch.

This instrumental music increases suspense notes as it plays. Johnny shares about his music for Holly: “I used music to usher in the unseen elements of Holly’s story. Underscoring the supernatural overtones of the film, I studied the wind in her hair, counted the plumes of smoke billowing from the burning high school, & stared into the howling forest swaying in the distance. The looming musical foreshadowing mirrors her gifts. As Holly’s character slowly unravels, the score begins to warp as it’s stretched to an ominously slow crawl.” He also adds in the statement “We project meanings to the shapes that emerge from the chaos in what appear to be patterns.”

This talented American Musician is a great composer, multi-instrumentalist, and an expert in using analog equipment which helps him to create great soundtracks. With this single, Johnny explored a genre based sound to trigger the audience unconsciously.

It is well known that Johnny Jewel is not a musician who usually takes things lightly; he is a perfectionist. This work is directly linked to the scores he has prepared for other film projects and the instrumental mastery he demonstrates with each work he has undertaken and completed.

Johnny Jewel has in-depth knowledge of various techniques to explore sounds and nourish himself through the analysis of the audiovisual work such as Holly to achieve a great result of perfect connection between his autonomous music and the main theme of the film. If you want to read more information click right here

