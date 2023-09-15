Hank Williams To Be Honored With 100 Centennial Celebration

Home News Caroline Carvalho September 15th, 2023 - 5:13 PM

Country artist Hank Williams is being honored with 100 centennial celebration coming on Sunday, September 17. This country icon is known as the “Hillbilly Shakespeare” for his poetic, evocative lyrics, unparalleled storytelling, and ability to encapsulate the joys and sorrows. Hank Williams will also have a celebration concert presented by Spotify in partnership with the Americana Music Association.

Hank Williams will be honored throughout next year around the world with events, new releases, a cover, tribute shows, even being inducted into the Rockabilly Hall of Fame Museum and more.

Bruce Resnikoff, President & CEO of UMe, the global catalog division of Universal Music Group said about Hank Williams: “Hank Williams was a force of nature who left an incredible catalog of songs that are still seen as the highest standard of the craft of songwriting. UMe remains honored to be the stewards of his timeless songs and to help further his legacy by continuing to introduce new generations to his music.”

Cindy Mabe, Chair & CEO of UMG Nashville also shared: “ Hank Williams is one of the crucial cornerstones upon which the American artform of country music is built. He was able to fuse country with the blues and gospel in a way that stripped popular music to its essence with an appeal beyond genre and culture. His songs are performed every day in the honky-tonks on Lower Broadway in Nashville, but also by artists all over the world. We are proud to represent the evergreen catalog of Hank Williams and introduce new generations to one of the finest purveyors of three chords and the truth.”

If you want to read another article about this artist click right here from our website