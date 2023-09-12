Jason Aldean’s Chicago Concert Subject To Protests

Home News James Reed September 12th, 2023 - 2:48 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Jason Aldean’s recent concert in a Chicago suburb was the location of a rebellion led by a leftist community organization.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the country singer was performing in Tinley, Illinois this past weekend when 20 members of the Revolution Club of Chicago made a protest outside of the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre. During the demonstration, TMZ reported that the group addressed the musician as a “fascist piece of shit”. They repeatedly chanted “fuck the U.S. and all its might,” while setting fire to the American flag.

Protesters also challenged Aldean to “try that in a big city” because “we will try it right in front of your concert,” before the arrival of several police officers. However, the Tribune reported that there were no arrests or violent encounters.

The protesters’ statements were referencing Aldean’s controversial No. 1 song “Try That in a Small Town,” which made headlines last month due to its controversial lyrics about small-town vigilantism, respecting the police, and protecting the American flag. The issue was then further deepened by the song’s music video, which was banned by CMT and featured since-removed footage of the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as shots of Aldean outside of a Tennessee court house that was the site of a mob lynching and race riot.