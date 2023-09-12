Gunship Shares Funky New Single “DooM Dance” Featuring Carpenter Brut and Gavin Rossdale

Home News James Reed September 12th, 2023 - 3:42 PM

Synthwave founders Gunship — Dan Haigh, Alex Westaway, and Alex Gingell — have unveiled “DooM Dance,” featuring two collaborators: Gavin Rossdale and Carpenter Brut.

The track is the third single taken from the band’s third album UNICORN, due out September 29. Pre-order it here. The album has been tipped by AV Club and Revolver.

“DooM Dance” combines EDM influences and the band’s iconic synth-heavy style to create a sonic experience. On the track, rock star and frontman Gavin Rossdale of juggernaut rock act Bush delivers heated vocals, while Carpenter Brut serves up some explosive electronic riffs.

In a similar style, “DooM Dance” is a reference to DooM, and is inspired by the frenetic “dance” gamers perform when vastly overwhelmed by enemies in the game. Together with their collaborators, Gunship administer a shot of neon adrenaline to rock, metal, electronic, and gaming fans from the world over.

“Doom Dance” starts off with a synthesized instrumental followed by the question “Hey kid. What’s the matter? You wanna live forever?”. The lyrics are in sync with the beat as they describe a nightclub setting. “Enter the club that walk so lethal. She blows my mind like nobody else could…she twists your face. Yo she’s got it”.

There are references to the iconic game featuring the doomslayer. “I need somebody to doom. Raise some hell with you”. There is this theme of living forever that is prevalent in the song. “We live forever. You and I are now mixing together. Higher and higher we’re moving together”. In addition to endless sin, the song brings up certain tension within. “You bring the heat right down on me. Give me more give me more. Give me more give me more”. The song ends with the instrumental closing out.