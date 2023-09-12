Big Ear Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Secret Chiefs 3, John Paul Jones, Laurie Anderson & More

On the heels of its triumphant tenth year celebration, the Big Ears Festival returns on March 21 – 24 of next year and the event will be transforming Knoxville’s historic downtown into an exhilarating kaleidoscopic feast of music and imagination

Performing at the festival will be Secret Chiefs 3, John Paul Jones, Laurie Anderson, Herbie Hancock, Fred Frith, Unwound, Adrianne Lenker, Molly Tuttle, Digable Planets, Samora Pinderhughes, Fatoumata Diawara, Son Rompe Pera and others.

2023 Pulitzer Prize winner Rhiannon Giddens will be in residence performing several different programs, 2016 Pulitzer recipient Henry Threadgill will be celebrated by four of his bands and a 70 birthday celebration for guitarist Marc Ribot will feature his Ceramic Dog along with surprises.

The 2024 Big Ears adventure expands further as electronica pioneer King Britt curates a 14 artist and four day Blacktronika program with legendary artists and young visionaries joining a roster of hip hop influencers and innovators like Armand Hammer, MAVI, Roc Marciano and more.

The full line up of artists and programs can be found at bigearsfestival.org with new additions and details found each week in the festival’s newsletter. Big Ears passes go on sale on September 14 at 9 a.m. ET by visiting bigearsfestival.org/passes.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat