New Wet Kojak Announces New Shows For The First Time In 20 Years

Home News Zach Monteiro September 10th, 2023 - 7:31 PM

New York based rock-band and offshoot of Girls Against Boys, New Wet Kojak, has recently announced that its members will be getting back together for a set of live performances in New York and Washington DC. These new shows will be the band’s first set of shows in over 20 years.

The new string of performances will take place from December 1st to December 3rd. The first two shows will be within New York, the first at Tubby’s in Kingston and the second at Saint Vitus in Brooklyn. The last show will take place at The Black Cat in Washington, DC.

The reunification shows will feature all five of the returning artists; Johnny Temple and Scott McCloud (of Girls Against Boys and Soulside) Nick Pelliciotto (Edsel) Geoff Turner (Gray Matter) and Charles Bennington (High Back Chairs).