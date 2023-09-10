Måneskin Covers Blur’s “Girls & Boys” And Debuts New Song “The Driver” In Germany

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool September 10th, 2023 - 5:10 PM

In the Rush World Tour Måneskincovers the song “Girls & Boys” by Blur and they debuted their new song “The Driver” all on the first night of the tour. Starting off their world tour at Hanover’s EXPO Plaza in Germany. The show was a 20-song set filled with their hits ‘Zitti E Buoni’ and ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’ as well as their viral cover of Four Seasons’ ‘Beggin’.

According to NME Måneskin bassist Victoria De Angelis stated, “Probably a little bit, I would say. Of course, you get more thoughts and opinions [aimed at you], but we try not to think about it when we’re writing. If you get too much up in your head then you lose the natural part of it.” She continued: “Of course, it must have changed because we’ve evolved and we’re growing. We’re still so young and when we started we were only 16 years old. You always learn something new from touring and the artists you meet. It improves your ways of writing and creating.”

NME also stated, “They also covered Blur’s 1994 Britpop hit ‘Girls & Boys’ as well as Paolo Nutini‘s ‘Iron Sky’. ‘When we decided on the setlist for this tour, we created the whole thing and then we saw it and said ‘Oh my God, there’s just one cover’. We really like doing covers so we want to thank Blur for writing this beautiful song. Ladies and gentlemen, ‘Girls & Boys’,’ said the band’s frontman to the crowd while introducing the iconic track.”