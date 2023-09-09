The 1975 To Headline World’s First “Carbon Removed” Event in London

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool September 9th, 2023 - 12:47 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

In London, the world’s first “carbon removed” arena event is to take place in early 2024 and is to be headlined by the 1975. The organizers are planning on running a few pilot events in February using a variety of different methods to actually remove carbon generated by the event from the atmosphere. If it’s successful this will pave the way for events across the world to meet a new standard of practice for stadiums and large events. It could change many things for the better and help encourage the reduction of carbon emissions on a wide scale!

According to NME Sam Booth, the Director of Sustainability at AEG Europe stated, “We’re incredibly proud to be hosting the world’s first carbon-removed events here at The O2.,”… “The perfect large-scale carbon-free event does not currently exist, but while the industry continues to innovate and improve to reduce emissions to their lowest possible level, carbon removals will remain an important piece of the puzzle.”

In the same NME article, it later said, “Mark Stevenson, the Co-Founder and Chief Impact Officer at CUR8 agreed, added: ‘What’s great about these shows is that we can demonstrate that it is now possible to fold the cost of removing the residual CO2 into the existing business model, such that fans won’t notice any difference in the gig experience’… ‘It’s a complete win-win-win – for artists and their fans who care about the climate crisis.’”