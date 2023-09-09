Mammoth WVH Cover’s Foo Fighter’s “My Hero” In France

Home News Caroline Carvalho September 9th, 2023 - 6:39 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Mammoth WVH performs an acoustic set of three songs: the cover of Foo Fighters “My Hero”, “Like A Pastime” and “Another Celebration At The End Of The World” at the French rock radio station Oüi Fm.

Continuing the tradition of writing all of the songs and performing all of the instrumentation and vocals himself, Wolfgang set out to challenge himself to expand his sound beyond what people had already come to know him for.

Mammoth are a great band, Wolfgang Van Halen has great talent, expressive voice, versatility, and virtuosity as a multi-instrumentalist. The powerful guitars, rhythmic melodies, creative lyrics, and a high level of playing on all instruments, including Wolf’s great, warm, and harmonious voice makes his presentation majestic. He set out to challenge himself to increase his sound beyond of what people had already come to know him for.

Wolfgang’s band Mammoth WVH with their interpretation of this song “My Hero” in the french radio station was paying tribute to the Foo Fighters and an inspiration as well. Mammoth WVH will headline a tour this fall in support of their album Mammoth II starting on November 4 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin until December 9 when they return to home in Los Angeles.

Some places they will perform during their tour are in Chicago, Illinois; Dallas, Texas; Sayreville, New Jersey; and Seattle, Washington. If you want to read more information click right here.

If you want to read another article from this band click right here from our website