Goatwhore Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Extreme metal band Goatwhore has announced Fall 2023 tour dates. Their music is known for its heavy and intense sound, with influences from a variety of metal sub-genres.

It’s sure to be a thrilling experience for any metalhead. Make sure to mark your calendars and grab your tickets before they sell out!

The band is a well-known band in the extreme metal scene. According to the press release from Earsplit PR, guitarist/vocalist Sammy Duet, “I am stoked to be touring with our brothers in Withered and the maniacs in Spiter. See all you hellrats on the road in November.

The band is set to hit the road this fall and rock the states of Texas, Oregon, Los Angeles, New York, and so many more.With the addition of Withered and Spiter as supporting acts, this tour is sure to be one of the most anticipated events in the metal scene. This is one show that is set to leave a passing impression on anyone lucky enough to witness it. All tour dates are listed below.

GOATWHORE w/ Eyehategod, Cancer Christ [remaining dates]:

9/08/2023 Ventura Theater – Ventura, CA w/ Final Conflict

9/09/2023 DNA Lounge – San Francisco, CA

9/10/2023 Vets Hall – Santa Cruz, CA

9/11/2023 John Henry’s – Eugene, OR

9/12/2023 Dante’s – Portland, OR

9/13/2023 El Corazon – Seattle, WA

9/14/2023 Knitting Factory – Boise, ID

9/15/2023 Aces High – Salt Lake City, UT

9/16/2023 Ernie’s November – Cheyenne, WY

9/17/2023 Bluebird Theater – Denver, CO

w/ Eyehategod:

9/18/2023 Record Bar – Kansas City, MO

9/19/2023 Trees – Dallas, TX

9/20/2023 Bears – Shreveport, LA

9/21/2023 White Oak Music Hall, Houston, TX

9/22/2023 Southport Hall – New Orleans, LA

9/23/2023 Feed N Seed – Lafayette, LA

GOATWHORE w/ Withered, Spiter:

11/03/2023 Revolution Music Room – Little Rock, AR

11/04/2023 Black Circle Brewing – Indianapolis, IN

11/05/2023 Reggie’s Rock Club – Chicago, IL

11/07/2023 Blind Pig – Ann Arbor, MI

11/08/2023 Grog Shop – Cleveland, OH

11/09/2023 Song And Dance – Syracuse, NY

11/10/2023 Space Ballroom – Hamden, CT

11/11/2023 Angel City Music Hall – Manchester, NH

11/12/2023 Dingbatz – Clifton, NJ

11/14/2023 Saint Vitus Bar – Brooklyn, NY

11/15/2023 Broken Goblet Brewing – Bensalem, PA

11/16/2023 Metro Gallery – Baltimore, MD

11/17/2023 The Loud – Huntington, WV

11/18/2023 Local 506 – Chapel Hill, NC

11/19/2023 Asheville Music Hall – Asheville, NC

11/20/2023 New Brookland Tavern – Columbia, SC

11/21/2023 The Earl – Atlanta, GA

11/24/2023 Conduit – Orlando, FL

11/25/2023 Orpheum – Tampa, FL

11/26/2023 The Handlebar – Pensacola, FL