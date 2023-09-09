Blue Ridge Rock Festival Cancels Saturday’s Performances Following Reports Of Severe Weather

Today (September 9, 2023) Blue Ridge Rock Festival made the decision to cancel tonight’s performances due to weather issues. Supposedly due to severe weather reports they posted on Instagram stating they would be canceling for tonight.
The Instagram post wrote “Attention Blue Ridge Fans, Following a thorough assessment of this weekend’s continued severe weather, with more forecasted, we have made the painful decision to cancel today’s programming in the interest of your safety. Please be safe and take care of one another. All officials, agencies, and festival personnel will continue to monitor and work on this situation. We will have an update on tomorrow’s programming by 5pm today” They also added in the comments, “You will receive an email this upcoming week with more information.”
Overall a disappointing but necessary action on the part of the Blue Ridge Festival. This has caused disappointment and outrage in fans but the festival decided to cancel the final days of performance for the safety of fans that were supposed to attend. While they are offering refunds many still lost money on room and board as well as travel to this event. While many fans may not understand it is for their safety as the weather is unpredictable and dangerous. Severe Weather Warnings are not to be taken lightly. The safety of Fans is definitely the most important thing when creating and running a festival and unfortunately, this was a turn of events that lost everyone some money; however, Blue Ridge is doing their best to make it up