Blue Ridge Rock Festival Cancels Saturday’s Performances Following Reports Of Severe Weather

Cailynn Vanderpool September 9th, 2023 - 5:17 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Today (September 9, 2023) Blue Ridge Rock Festival made the decision to cancel tonight’s performances due to weather issues. Supposedly due to severe weather reports they posted on Instagram stating they would be canceling for tonight.

The Instagram post wrote “Attention Blue Ridge Fans, Following a thorough assessment of this weekend’s continued severe weather, with more forecasted, we have made the painful decision to cancel today’s programming in the interest of your safety. Please be safe and take care of one another. All officials, agencies, and festival personnel will continue to monitor and work on this situation. We will have an update on tomorrow’s programming by 5pm today” They also added in the comments, “You will receive an email this upcoming week with more information.”