Swedish Gangs Reportedly Use Spotify To Allegedly Launder Money Through ‘Fake Streams’

Tiffany Cheng September 6th, 2023 - 11:44 AM

Reports have been made regarding recent allegations of Swedish gangs’ music streaming platform Spotify usage. The gangs are allegedly using Spotify to commit the crime of money laundering. According to MXDWN, Spotify has taken measures to increase the price of their ad-free streaming subscription, Spotify Premium. Initially $9.99 per month, Spotify Premium users now have to pay $10.99 monthly.

According to Consequence Sound, details about the crime include converting money from drug dealers, robbery, fraud, and assassination attempts into Bitcoin, a web currency. The Swedish gang members are allegedly reported to use the converted currency to acquire fake streams. They allegedly collect future cash for when the music is released.

Legal measures taken by Spotify have yet to be announced. However, there is a response given by a Spotify representative to the alleged crime committed by the Swedish gangs. According to Stereogum, the representative reported that there has been “no evidence that money laundering occurred via Spotify” since “less than one percent of all streams on Spotify have been determined to be tampered with.”