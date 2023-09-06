Ms Mr Share Final New Song “Saturn Return” & Cover Of Harvey Danger’s “Flagpole Sitta”

Home News Tiffany Cheng September 6th, 2023 - 1:17 PM

The duo music group MS MR recently released a new single called “Saturn Return” and a cover of Harvey Danger’s hit song, Flagpole Sitta. Their single, “Saturn Return,” was released today, Wednesday, September 6, 2023. A music video for the newly-released song has also been released on YouTube for fans of the alternative electronic pop band to view.

The duo have discussed their remarks for their last single: “We hope this last musical offering as MS MR gives you the sense of joy and closure it brought to us. Thank you for letting us into your lives — it changed the course of ours forever.”

MS MR’s release of the aforementioned single, “Saturn Return,” is a lasting tribute to their fanbase. The duo has given a backstory in regards to the final song:

“In celebration of the 10 year anniversary of “Secondhand Rapture,” we initially intended to rework something from that record or an old demo from that era. But as we started working, we found ourselves caught up in the joy of reuniting as friends, reveling in the opportunity to share how much we had grown as individuals and artists, and finding an even greater appreciation for what we had created and achieved during our heyday.”

The single, “Saturn Return,” has a dual purpose, provoking themes such as love and friendship. The duo describes the meaning of their song as a reflection “on the beauty of continuously being drawn back to someone in our lives time and time again.”

The duo has also released a cover of Harvey Danger’s “Flagpole Sitta.” Max Hershenow, who is the music producer of MR MS, agreed the instrumentals of “Flagpole Sitta” resemble much of the discography they released over the past seven years as MR MS.

