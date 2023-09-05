Diddy Returns Publishing Rights To Bad Boy Records Artists Including Notorious B.I.G, Faith Evans, Mase & More

Home News Cait Stoddard September 5th, 2023 - 12:12 PM

According to thefader.com, artist Diddy has reassigned all the publishing rights to Bad Boy Records back catalog to the artists and writers. A source close to the deal has confirmed that Notorious B.I.G.’s estate, Faith Evans, Ma$e, the Lox, 112 and others artists will benefit from the move.

The source has mentioned that Diddy has received multi million dollar offers for the Bad Boy catalog but the rapper has rejected the chance to sell the catalog’s over to a third party.

Also the source has explained that Diddy began working on this move in back 2021 and where he sees it as “part of a broader goal of promoting economic empowerment for Black artists and culture.”

Diddy’s upcoming new album The L.O.V.E. Album: Off the Grid will be released on September 15. The album features a huge list of guest stars, including appearances from Justin Bieber, the Weeknd, 21 Savage, Summer Walker and many more.