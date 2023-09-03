Kyng Shares Brutal New Single “Haunting Visions”

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool September 3rd, 2023 - 1:33 PM

California rock band Kyng recently released a new single called “Haunting Visions” their first release in seven years. This is to hold us over while the band finishes their 4th studio album that is soon to be released.

Consequence states, “‘Haunting Visions’ features a mix of stoner metal and heavy rock. In describing the song, Kyng said in a collective statement, ‘‘Haunting Visions’ is a story about a Vietnam veteran whose entire humanity was, for lack of a better word, transformed into an unrecognizable being. We jokingly claim that it’s ‘based on true events (sort of)’ because, although the mental transformation in fact happened, it’s not a visual, literal transformation as portrayed in the video.’”… “The band added, ‘Musically, it represents where KYNG came from and where we’re going. The idea is to eliminate stigmas and preconceptions by tapping into influences that might seem unlikely to the average listener.’”

This haunting new song shows us what is to come with their new album which should be just as intense. With militaristic vibes and an intense nonstopping beat, this song will move you to the core. When the vocals come in it changes the vibe a little bit making it more harsh and cold. The intensity never ends though. It’s definitely a hard-rocking song that is very deep and touching in many ways. The song was also released with a highly dramatic music video that pictures GI Joes and action figures getting killed in battle. Be sure to give this intense punchy music a listen below!