Earthgang Shares Hysterical New Video For “Die Today” With Denzel Curry

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

photo by Marv Watson

Recently Earthgang released a new video for the song “Die Today” which features Denzel Curry. Starting with a funeral scene and Denzel Curry speaking in the front you know from the beginning it’s going to be a funny adventure. Then you see the dead bodies of the artists rising from their coffins then singing and dancing in front of their crying ceremony.

Stereogum writes about the the song “Die Today”, “Great video alert! Great song, too. ‘Die Today,’ the new single from Atlanta rap duo EarthGang, has some of that gliding Southern hip-hop crossover appeal that made songs like Rich Boy’s ‘Throw Some D’s’ and UGK’s ‘Int’l Players Anthem’ such big hits in the 2000s, courtesy of a soul-inflected trap beat from producers Buddy Red and EarthGang’s Johnny Venus aka Olu. The performances from Olu and WowGr8 (aka Doctur Dot) are flashy and charismatic, and their retro R&B harmonizing on the hook might be even more impressive than the rapping. The guitar solo on the outro really brings it home.”

The video for this song takes it to a whole other level and makes the lyrics and the vibes around the song more comical. There are news stations showing things like Earthgang rap duo dies suddenly and the chyron under a clip of Kellyanne Conway that reads “EARTHGANG WERE ‘PARIAHS’ UNWORTHY OF ADULATION”

Before giving too much away, be sure to check out this funny lighthearted video below and stick around for the twist in the ending. It will not disappoint!