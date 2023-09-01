Dying Wish Announce New Album Symptoms Of Survival For November 2023 Release, Share New Song & Video “Lost In The Fall”

Dying Wish have returned with the announcement of their forthcoming album Symptoms of Survival which is scheduled to arrive on November 3 via SharpTone Records. To celebrate the news of the new record, the band has released the accompanying music video for their new single “Lost In The Fall.”
Speaking on the inspiration behind the new single, vocalist Emma Boster explained, “‘Lost in the Fall’ is written about the natural untangling of a friendship or a relationship with someone over time. It’s about letting go of control and accepting your fate and failure in love. Imagine the feeling in your throat and gut when you know things are coming to an end. Surrender to that feeling and face the direction of moving on.”
The band is currently set to hit the road this fall with Boundaries, Omerta, Foreign Hands, Gates To Hell, Roman Candle and Excide. The U.S. trek will kick off with a show on October 20 at The Vets Hall in Santa Cruz, California. They will also be visiting Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Colorado, Utah, Oregon, Washington and Idaho. The tour will come to an end with a show at Chain Reaction in Anaheim, California on December 2.
Symptoms Of Survival Tracklist
1. Symptoms of Survival
2. Watch My Promise Die
3. Starved
4. Prey For Me
5. Path To Your Grave
6. Paved In Sorrow
7. Tongues of Lead
8. Kiss of Judas
9. Hell’s Final Blessing
10. Torn From Your Silhouette
11. Lost In The Fall
Dying Wish Fall 2023 U.S. Tour Dates With Boundaries, Omerta, Foreign Hands, Gates To Hell, Roman Candle & Excide
10/20 — Santa Cruz, CA — The Vets Hall
10/21 — Fresno, CA — Full Circle Brewery
10/22 — Las Vegas, NV — American Legion Post 8
10/24 — Mesa, AZ — Nile Underground
10/26 — San Antonio, TX — The Rock Box
10/27 — Dallas, TX — Wrecking Ball Fest*
10/28 — Houston, TX — White Oak Music Hall
10/31 – 11/4 — Downtown Miami, FL — Headbangers Boat*
11/6 — Tampa, FL — The Orpheum
11/7 — Atlanta, GA — Masquerade Purgatory
11/8 — Greensboro, NC — Hangar 1819
11/9 — Baltimore, MD — Metro Gallery
11/10 — Philadelphia, PA — Underground Arts
11/11 — Brooklyn, NY — Meadows
11/12 — Worcester, MA — Palladium
11/14 — New Kensington, PA — Preserving Underground
11/15 — Columbus, OH — Ace of cups
11/16 — Detroit, MI — The Sanctuary
11/17 — Chicago, IL — Cobra Lounge
11/18 — Saint Paul, MN — Amsterdam
11/19 — North Kansas City, MO — The Rino
11/21 — Denver, CO — Marquis Theater
11/22 — Salt Lake City, UT — Kilby Court
11/24 — Portland, OR — Hawthorne Theater
11/25 — Seattle, WA — Vera Project
11/26 — Spokane, WA — Big Dipper
11/27 — Boise, ID — The Shredder
11/29 — Sacramento, CA — Goldfield Trading Posts
11/30 — San Francisco, CA — Neck of the Woods
12/1 — San Fernando, CA — Midnight Hour
12/2 — Anaheim, CA — Chain Reaction
*Dying Wish Only