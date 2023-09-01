Dying Wish Announce New Album Symptoms Of Survival For November 2023 Release, Share New Song & Video “Lost In The Fall”

Home News Skyy Rincon September 1st, 2023 - 5:13 PM

Dying Wish have returned with the announcement of their forthcoming album Symptoms of Survival which is scheduled to arrive on November 3 via SharpTone Records. To celebrate the news of the new record, the band has released the accompanying music video for their new single “Lost In The Fall.”

Speaking on the inspiration behind the new single, vocalist Emma Boster explained, “‘Lost in the Fall’ is written about the natural untangling of a friendship or a relationship with someone over time. It’s about letting go of control and accepting your fate and failure in love. Imagine the feeling in your throat and gut when you know things are coming to an end. Surrender to that feeling and face the direction of moving on.”

The band is currently set to hit the road this fall with Boundaries, Omerta, Foreign Hands, Gates To Hell, Roman Candle and Excide. The U.S. trek will kick off with a show on October 20 at The Vets Hall in Santa Cruz, California. They will also be visiting Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Colorado, Utah, Oregon, Washington and Idaho. The tour will come to an end with a show at Chain Reaction in Anaheim, California on December 2.

Symptoms Of Survival Tracklist

1. Symptoms of Survival

2. Watch My Promise Die

3. Starved

4. Prey For Me

5. Path To Your Grave

6. Paved In Sorrow

7. Tongues of Lead

8. Kiss of Judas

9. Hell’s Final Blessing

10. Torn From Your Silhouette

11. Lost In The Fall

Dying Wish Fall 2023 U.S. Tour Dates With Boundaries, Omerta, Foreign Hands, Gates To Hell, Roman Candle & Excide