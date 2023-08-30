Beirut Announces New Album “Hadsel” For November 2023 Release

Home News Roy Lott August 30th, 2023 - 3:13 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Beirut has announced his first album in more than four years called Hadsel, which is November 10 on his own Pompeii Records. The LP is a collection of 12 songs that find warmth and solace in the most extreme darkness.

“During my time in Hadsel, I worked hard on the music, lost in a trance and stumbling blindly through my own mental collapse that I had been pushing aside since I was a teenager,” says leading man Zach Condon. “It came and rang me like a bell. I was left agonising many things past and present while the beauty of the nature, the northern lights and fearsome storms played an awesome show around me. The few hours of light would expose the unfathomable beauty of the mountains and the fjords, and the hours-long twilights would fill me with subdued excitement. I’d like to believe that scenery is somehow present in the music.” Fans can pre-order the album here.

Along with the announcement of the much anticipated new album, Beirut has also released its lead single “So Many Plans.” About the single, Zach Condon adds, “I liked that this song struck a balance between the feelings of acceptance, hope and giving up. The lyric came from a covid-times lament that rolled effortlessly into a kind of short lullaby. The instruments were somewhat unusual for me at the time, having dusted off a baritone uke I never used before to join the album’s primary instruments of either pump or church organ and the modular synthesizer as percussion and bass.” Check it out below.

Hadsel Tracklist:

1. Hadsel

2. Arctic Forest

3. Baion

4. So Many Plans

5. Melbu

6. Stokmarknes

7. Island Life

8. Spillhaugen

9. January 18th

10. Süddeutsches Ton-Bild-Studio

11. The Tern

12. Regulatory