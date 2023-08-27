L. S. Dunes Shares Ethereal New Single “Old Wounds”

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool August 27th, 2023 - 1:18 PM

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete

Photo By Vivianne Navarrere

Recently L.S. Dunes, the post-hardcore band featuring vocalist Anthony Green from Circa Survive, Saosin, The Sound of Animals Fighting, guitarists Frank Iero from My Chemical Romance, Travis Stever from Coheed & Cambria and Tim Payne and Tucker Rule Thursday’s rhythm section released a new single entitled “Old Wounds”. This Single follows their debut album Past Lives and a single called “Benadryl Subreddit”.

Brooklyn Vegan states that “Both new songs were produced by Alex Newport (At the Drive-In, Knapsack, etc), and while “Benadryl Subreddit” shows off a heavy, riffy side of L.S. Dunes, this new song is something much more atmospheric.”

According to Brooklyn Vegan, “When this song came together we knew right away that it was something really special and we couldn’t wait to share it with all of you,” the band says. “Pro tip: Best listened to under the night sky.”

“Old Wounds” has a very atmospheric sound while still being very in the genre of post-hardcore. It starts with an echoey guitar that sounds a little far away and really sets the mood for the rest of the song. Then the lyrics and the heavier guitar come in and it sounds like a beautiful but still hardcore vibe. The 5:35 long time stamp may seem long to some people but this beautiful song with some beloved musicians is worth it. The song sounds familiar in a new and improved way definitely don’t miss out! A new and truly riveting sound make sure to give it a listen below.