Asking Alexandria Shares Thrilling New Video For “Let Go”

Home News Zach Monteiro August 27th, 2023 - 8:53 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

English rock-band Asking Alexandria has recently shared a new video for one of their recent releases “Let Go”. The new song and video comes with the release of Asking Alexandria’s newest album Where Do We Go From Here?”

The new video opens with the camera zooming out on a skull with an orange in its mouth, placed on top of an altar of some sort, before the song begins in earnest. From there, the camera goes back and forth between the band performing and lead vocalist Danny Worsnop, all while the footage and band members’ visages are distorted by the various camera effects.

According to Blabbermouth, Asking Alexandria pays homage to the touchstones of generations past, such as Queen, Led Zeppelin and AC/DC. The band has been noted to have kept their energy since their early days when they started at Warped Tour.

“Let Go is one of my favorite songs we’ve ever written. It’s a powerful anthem about finding your own peace within yourself and being able to walk away and ‘let go’ of a past relationship.” Says Ben Bruce (Guitarist) “Life has hurdles for us all to jump over. It’s how we learn and become stronger, and this song is about leaping over one of those hurdles we all face.” (Via Blabbermouth)