Amon Tobin Announces New Album “Hole in the Ground (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) For September 2023 Release

Cailynn Vanderpool August 27th, 2023 - 12:38 PM

Recently A new Motion picture soundtrack album by Amon Tobin called Hole in the Ground was set to release on September 8, 2023. Each track on this album has its own short that was selected directly from the film attached to it. This is to further explore Tobin’s alter ego Shy1 and hints of what the story might be.

This album was described in a press release as “a collection of music and imagery playing with themes and deliberately incomplete narratives, inviting us to wonder; Where is this place? What is the story of these characters? The viewer is left enough space for their own imagination to begin to fill in the gaps”… “It’s an enjoyably menacing process”… “It’s the uneasy feeling we get from the perpetual undulation between hope and fear coursing through each and every minute of the EP’s six tracks.”

The album opens with the song “Hole in the Ground” and then follows with “Ghost of a Star” which seems to have an element of urgency to it and is presented with the visual of a sculptural representation of a black hole.

Next, come “Wolves in the Yard” and then “Larkspur” which a press release says “reveals a beautiful, biomechanical temple and its acolytes.”

One more song before the final comes after entitled “Self Collider” which gives a different climate and suggests more than one person or tribe is evolving. This is coupled with the scene of a dance and then followed by the song “Pale Tundra” in order to keep you guessing. Over all this work of art will be exciting and powerful. All we can do now is wait for its release! Track list below.