Year of the Knife Shares Updates on Madi Watkins’ Recovery: Says “Madi’s Been Killing It In Physical Therapy”

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool August 26th, 2023 - 1:28 PM

Recently, Brandon Watkins from metallic hardcore band Year of the Knife shared an update on his wife and band mate Madi Watkins. This is because she was seriously injured in a brutal car accident and was left in critical condition from the physical trauma in June. She had a broken jaw and multiple fractures to the face, femur and ankle.

Brooklyn Vegan states, “she’s been making tons of progress: her jaw is no longer wired shut, so she can eat real food again. She also stood on one leg in physical therapy, and had her tracheostomy tube downgraded, in hopes of getting it removed soon.” and then continues “There’s also a GoFundMe raising money to help fund Madi’s recovery, and you can donate HERE.”

If you are able to show some support for the Watkins and the rest of Year of the Knife.

On twitter Brandon Watkins states “Madi got to eat real food for the first time in 2 months. She had a brownie. They graduated her from a liquid only diet today after a swallow study. She also stood up for a cool 8 mins with a walker!!! Huge day!” we can only pray that she continuous with the amazing progress she’s made already.