Ray Lamontagne Shares Mellow New Single “Broken Sky”

Ray Lamontagne recently shared a new single that’s called “Broken Sky” The mellow vibes are strong in this song and it’s really well done.

A press release states, “To accompany the release, LaMontagne has shared an official video made by his son, Tobias LaMontagne (Zap Film Co.) that delivers striking visuals entirely made through stop motion art. The father-son duo have teamed up a handful of times in recent months to pair Tobias’s visualizers with Ray’s music, most recently for Ray’s song “It Takes Me Back”. Ray has also shared that the Double Single 7” Vinyl for “Broken Sky” and “It Takes Me Back” are available for pre-order now”

The song starts out with a drum beat that sounds almost like a horse walking at a perfect pace and then the vibey guitar chimes in and the story begins. Once his voice comes in the song sounds so beautiful it could lull you to sleep. It is a sad and moving song that never loses its listeners. When the Harmonies come in on the line “I still love you//I still love you” it sounds so pure and sweet it’s impossible to dislike the calming vibes. This is the same old beautiful songwriter that touched us all in the early 2000s and the nostalgic casual sound is something Lamontagne has effortlessly mastered. Later on in the song, there’s a quiet piano that seems to speak its own language and envelopes the listener in the sound. Be sure to check out this beautiful new song ‘Broken Sky” below!