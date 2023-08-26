Lenka Shares Lively New Single “Silhouette”

Home News Caroline Carvalho August 26th, 2023 - 9:13 PM

Australian singer/songwriter Lenka shares her new single “Silhouette” with her own label Skipalong Records. This was written and recorded alongside by engineer and multi-instrumentalist Josh Schuberth and Dave Jenkins Jr on production.

Lenka shares about her song in her own words as such: “This song is my delicious 1980s pop jam about being worn down by life to the point where you feel like you’re disappearing and becoming numb. Almost a nihilistic feeling, but in a joyful way! “It’s fun to get creative with your more negative emotions and wear them like a costume, turn them into armour.”

The artist expresses on behalf of her lyrics of how we can be filled with emptiness and struggles to find a sense of authenticity in life. In a figurative way, she tries to outline herself like a thin shape almost unreal and nothing can hurt her. The song has an 80s pop beat vibe with a contagious soft rhythm. The song makes you want to keep listening to the music and keep dancing or singing as well. The way the tones are mixed with a high pitch voice were perfectly matched.

With a worldwide music career and a long list of achievements behind her, Lenka continues strong and bright in a pop music style. In this month, Lenka is planning to bring her music and style for more dates across China, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Chengdu. In October, she will be back in the States for her shows in Los Angeles and New York City and then back to Australia for her homecoming at The Gasometer in Melbourne.

