Margo Price Announces New Album “Strays II” For October 2023 Release; Act I Out Now

August 22nd, 2023

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Today, Margo Price introduces listeners to her new album: Strays. Out in full on October 13th, Strays II expands the original 2023 opus with nine new songs that will arrive in the form of three distinct acts, each telling its own unique story of love, grief and acceptance. On Act I: Topanga Canyon, available now via Loma Vista Recordings, Margo Price is joined by Strays producer Jonathan Wilson, as well as new collaborators including Buck Meek of Big Thief, plus singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ny Oh. All three acts of Strays II further complement and intensify the resilient, resounding and hard-rocking proclamation that Price delivered across the initial LP earlier this year.

Strays II will continue to unfold throughout the coming weeks with the release of Act II: Mind Travel and Act III: Burn Whatever’s Left. All nineteen tracks will then combine into the double album’s digital release on October 13th, followed by a vinyl LP release of the nine new Strays II songs on November 10th – pre-order it here. Of the three new additions out today, Margo Price says:

“The title track is the story of how my husband Jeremy and I met and fell in love in Nashville two decades ago. I wrote most of the words and Jeremy wrote the chords and melody. It also reflects how we have always tried to stay true to who we are as people: ‘Love and pain it comes in waves but it was quite enough in those early days, we were wild as wolves my darlin’, we were strays.’

‘Closer I Get’ (co-written with Jeremy Ivey) was originally meant to open this double album with the line, ‘Being alive costs a lot of money but so does dying.’ I’ve always thought it was unfair that the moment we are born, we immediately start racking up debt just for existing. This song was conjured from the ashes of our initial psychedelic trip – sometimes your perception and depth of field changes depending on where you’re at in life.

‘Malibu’ was written with Mike Campbell in his Malibu home after Jeremy and I had driven through the canyon fleeing a forest fire to get my guitar from our Airbnb. I had the start of the song and brought it to him looking to finish it out. I wanted to write something with a country funk/Bobbie Gentry feel, a good long rambling story about the minutiae of the day, like ‘Ode to Billy Joe.’ Mike added the long ‘California’ yodel and the bridge and was exactly what the song needed. My favorite line is ‘love and grief are a package deal, the more you have, the more you feel.'”

Following a long-awaited return to the UK this week, Margo Price and her band will hit the road for a fall leg of her ‘Til The Wheels Fall Off Tour. In addition to headline dates across the country, Price will play festivals including Hopscotch, XPoNential, Pilgrimage and Farm Aid, where Price is the first female artist to sit on the board of directors. Find the full list below and tickets at margoprice.net/tour.