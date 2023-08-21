TITLE: The Chemical Brothers Share Lively New Single “Skipping Like A Stone” Featuring Beck

Home News Cait Stoddard August 21st, 2023 - 2:39 PM

Musical duo The Chemical Brothers release a new track from their upcoming album For That Beautiful Feeling, which is to be released on September 8.

“Skipping Like A Stone” is the duo’s second collaboration with artist Beck and as a whole, the tune brings a perfect blend of celestial melody, warped noise, country-soulful vocals and relentless rhythm. “Skipping Like A Stone” brings a heavenly Summer vibe thanks to the catchy electronic dance beats.

Also the song featured today on Apple Music’s New Music Daily, and The Zane Lowe Show will air an exclusive interview with The Chemical Brothers tomorrow at 9 a.m. PT.

For That Beautiful Feeling features the singles “No Reason,” “The Darkness That You Fear” and “Live Again”, which features vocals from Heavenly Recordings’s artist Halo Maud.

Also The Chemical Brothers recently announced details of a career-spanning retrospective book called Paused in Cosmic Reflection, which is due for publication by White Rabbit on October 26.

The book is made up of new interviews with the band as well as many of their friends and collaborators from the past three decades including Noel Gallagher, Aurora, Wayne Coyne, Beth Orton, Michel Gondry and many more.