Spirit Adrift Share Fierce New Video For “Hanged Man’s Revenge”

Arizona-based heavy metal band Spirit Adrift has returned with a fierce new music video for their newest single “Hanged Man’s Revenge.” The group just released their latest studio album Ghost At The Gallows on August 18th.

Discussing the album’s production process, frontman Nate Garrett explained, “Subconsciously, each album I do tends to have a theme or make a point. I didn’t realize it when I was writing, but the new album seems to encapsulate the grieving process. I realized when I was done with it that lyrically all the stages of grief are present. It’s a way to mourn, it’s a way to grieve, to take painful things that happen in our lives and make something powerful and positive out of it. That’s been the goal with this band from day one.”

The track builds on classic speed metal with tantalizing riffs, intricate solos, groovy drum beats and powerfully delivered vocals. Reminiscent of a slasher film, the music video is just as compelling as the song itself. The video features filter-drenched visuals, a mysterious figure waits in the shadows, pledging to take its revenge on each of the bandmembers, one by one, bringing them to a violent, gruesome ending.

The band has a couple of upcoming live performance dates scheduled in celebration of the release of their album featuring Pallbearer and Rwake as support. The first is set to take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma on August 25 at the Vanguard. They will also be playing at Studio at the Factory in Dallas, Texas on August 26 and at the Rev Room in Little Rock, Arkansas on August 27. Spirit Adrift’s last scheduled performance is a set at Metal Injection Festival in Anaheim, California on September 17 where they will be performing alongside Testament, Machine Head, Fear Factory and more.

Spirit Adrift ‘Ghost At The Gallows’ 2023 Album Release Performance Dates

8/25 – Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard *

8/26 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory *

8/27 – Little Rock, AR @ Rev Room *

9/17 – Anaheim, CA @ Metal Injection Festival ^