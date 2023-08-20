Datarock Shares Funky New Single “DISCObedience”

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool August 20th, 2023 - 11:36 AM

Datarock recently release a new single from their upcoming album, Media Consumption Pyramid, and the single is called “DISCObedience” The album has a quickly approaching release date of September 19, 2023. A press release states, “the third single from the dance-happy record that takes the acid-washed MADchester beats of Happy Mondays and Stone Roses and marries them with socially-conscious but celebratory messages and positivity.”

Later in the same press release the artist comments, “Hopefully one day, we’ll see one of these nonviolent, civic disobedience gatherings dancing to the beat of their very own soundtrack,” frontman Fredrik Saroea yearns, though he feels that their brand of ‘disco punk’ may be, “a bit too aggressive, high tempo and inspired by post-punk like Gang Of Four and No Wave artists like DNA and James Chance and the Contortions for Extinction Rebellion’s dance routines and tutorials,” he laughs. “What a clever and charming civic disobedience that riot police can’t aggressively shut down, right?”