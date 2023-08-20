Allah-Las Shares Groovy New Single “Sky Club”

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool August 20th, 2023 - 11:17 AM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Allah-Las recently released their new single from the album Zuma 85 which is to be released in October 2023. With a very groovy sound reminiscent of the 70s and a fun catchy melody this song should join any yacht-rock playlist. Certainly, a summer jam to remember make sure to check out this vibey song below!

According to a press release, “Los Angeles-based Allah-Las are set to unveil their much-anticipated album, Zuma 85, on October 13. Today they reveal a new taste of the album via “Sky Club,” an anthemic and electronic boogie. A decidedly 70s art-rock drum beat and lightly flanged guitars open up in the “Sky Club,” which bounces along casually before blasting off into foreign lands on a ship headed for the beginning of creation. Synthesized intergalactic transmissions fly in and out of the track as we hear the story of the night Allah Las met the great grandfather of humanity.”

This song is in the vein of “Come and Get Your Love” by Redbone with a very similar sound and energy but an incredibly different lyrical creation. Very 70s and very vibey this song is definitely one to listen to at the lake with some friends. At the same time, it may not be everyone’s first choice of songs its one to add to the books if you like the 70s era of music. A funky journey is taken through the lyrics and a memorable one as well. A fun song for all these summer vibes in advance of the upcoming album can’t be beaten for Allah-Las.