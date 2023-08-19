Lucinda Williams Stars In New Video For the First Time In Over Three Decades With “Rock n Roll Heart.”

Home News Tiffany Cheng August 19th, 2023 - 10:12 AM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to AllEyesMedia, Lucinda Williams released her album Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart, which has since been trending. The American songwriter has uploaded the video for her title track, “Rock n Roll Heart,” and allocated over 37,000 viewers on YouTube.

The song incorporates sounds from the bass, along with the drums. Williams’ singing is profound. The video has a black-and-white theme. Two youths rush towards a window, and a boy peeks through the background, observing the outer world with deep curiosity. There is a scene of Williams playing the bass while looking outside the window. There is a view through the window of a moving train – vending machines, car wheels, glimpses of a small town with old-fashioned homes and neighbors outside the front porch. There are scenes of the young boy stringing the guitar and close angles of a man riding a bike and landline poles.

Throughout these scenes, there is animation – swirls, straight lines, and hearts. The children from the opening run and pass through one another. At the same time, they dance with their hands intertwined as the profound lyrics, “As long as you got a rock n’ roll heart. It cannot be broken or torn apart. Yeah, you’ve got a rock n’ roll heart,” are sung.

Williams gives meaning to these lyrics, alluding to the innocence of youth, presumably describing that anything can be possible. The two children are free. Nothing should stand in their way. At the end of the music video, the two children spray paint a heart and they place close detail on the coloring of the heart. In the last scene of the music video, they leave with a bold statement of defiance.